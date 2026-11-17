Uzbekistan Introduces Allergenicity Filters for Urban Planting in 'Yashil Makon' Project

Uzbekistan is refining the selection process for urban and regional planting under the "Yashil Makon" project, shifting focus toward the biological impact of plants on residents, specifically their allergenicity.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба комплекса городского хозяйства Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Planting trees

The National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change is implementing a selection system that evaluates a plant's ability to withstand extreme heat, cold, and moisture deficits. Central to this framework is a restricted list of 20 tree species whose pollen is deemed dangerous for urban environments. Allergists report that these species can trigger allergic rhinitis, rhinoconjunctivitis, and exacerbate bronchial asthma. This requirement extends to imported seedlings, which must undergo allergenicity assessments before planting.

Urban forestry is transitioning from mass planting to infrastructure management. Each mahalla is developing "green maps" that document tree species, precise locations, and irrigation schemes. To support this, the "Green AI" system is intended to analyze soil composition, climate metrics, and water availability.

Under the new standards, the planting process is not considered complete upon sowing, but after an adaptation period. Specialists are required to maintain new plants for at least three years, with formal condition assessments scheduled at one, three, and five-year intervals.

These selective planting principles are being applied during the autumn phase of the project, with 20.5 million seedlings slated for planting in the Bukhara and Navoi regions to establish micro-forests and public parks.