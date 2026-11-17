Uzbekistan, Oman Agree to $13M Plan for Fertilizer Plant in Tashkent

In a memorandum signed in Muscat, Uzbekistan and Oman have agreed to establish a manufacturing facility in Tashkent with an estimated investment of $13 million. The project, currently in the planning stage, involves the construction of a plant with an annual capacity of 3 million liters for producing liquid fertilizers and biological crop protection agents. While the agreement marks a strategic shift toward value-added agricultural production rather than raw material exports, no physical construction has begun, and the stated capacity remains a planned specification rather than operational output.

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The initiative is led by Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurahmonov, and Mohammed Saad Ali, founder of Harvest Circular Agri-Tech. The facility is slated for placement within a technopark and is designed to produce fertilizers based on calcium, boron, magnesium, and molybdenum, alongside agents for pasture fertility enhancement. The project is projected to create 65 direct jobs and reduce logistics costs for local farmers by providing a domestic source of input materials, although these benefits are contingent on the plant's eventual commissioning.

A key operational component of the proposal is the integration of Harvest Circular Agri-Tech's systems with Uzbekistan's national "Agrokumachi” digital platform. This integration is intended to provide precise recommendations for crop feeding, aiming to replace ad-hoc farming practices with data-driven management and potentially reduce reliance on imported chemicals. However, the project remains at the planning phase, with broader agenda items-such as contract farming, ruminant livestock development, and fisheries investment-still subject to unresolved regulatory procedures and logistical arrangements.