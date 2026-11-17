Philippines Dairy Output Jumps 29.7% in First Nine Months

The Philippines' dairy sector recorded a 29.69% increase in production volume during the first nine months of the year, totaling 41.46 million liters. This growth is primarily driven by a government-led school feeding program coordinated by the Department of Education under the "Nutritious Food for Filipino Children" law, which established a consistent demand for local farm produce.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Milk cans on the farm

According to data from the National Dairy Authority (NDA), bovine production remains the primary output, contributing 21.86 million liters, or 52.72% of the total volume. Carabao (water buffalo) milk accounted for 15.64 million liters (37.74%), while goat milk contributed 3.96 million liters (9.54%).

The shift in production capacity is mirrored by divergent trends in livestock populations. The cattle population grew by 11.17% to 40,688 head, and the goat population rose by 15.94% to 41,913 head. Conversely, the carabao population declined by 17.84%, ending September at 66,943 head.