Bukhara tourism capacity expands with 91 new hotels and $745 million export value in 2026

Bukhara region recorded over 2.7 million foreign tourists in 2026, with tourism service exports totaling $745.2 million. This growth is supported by a concrete expansion of physical capacity: 91 new accommodation facilities opened during the year, adding 985 rooms and 2,231 beds to the region's total of 755 establishments.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Bukhara, streets of Bukhara

The operational landscape has shifted through the addition of 41 new tour operators and agencies, bringing the total to 259 organizations. This increase in providers moves the market from a state of chronic shortage to one of competition, forcing a transition from simple guest transit to the development of structured travel packages and specialized service standards.

The infrastructure expansion interacts with a broader demand base, as more than 4.7 million local residents also visit historical sites, sustaining local supply chains in transport, catering, and trade. The integration of cultural assets into the commercial system is exemplified by the III International Zirduzlik and Jewelry Festival, which drew 160,000 visitors from 47 countries, converting traditional crafts into a scalable export product.

Systemic scaling continues with the planned construction of a new tourism center in Bukhara, as discussed during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit on November 3. The project aims to align new physical capacity with the city's historical status to facilitate international promotion and institutionalize the monetization of the region's cultural capital.