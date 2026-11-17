Almaty Office Sales Surge 83% in 2026 Q3 Amid Shifting Buyer Mix

Office property sales in Almaty reached 75.4 billion tenge for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 83.2% over the 41.2 billion tenge recorded in the same period of 2025, according to data provided by the consultancy firm Bright Rich | CORFAC International.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Kazakhstan, Astana

The number of transactions for both completed and under-construction spaces doubled from 10 to 23 during the three quarters, including the sale of the Forum, Galianos, and Innova Tower business centers.

Buyers acquired 60,000 square meters of office space, a 17% increase over the previous year, although the median purchase size dropped by 58.6% from 3,900 to 1,600 square meters.

The average price per square meter rose 56% to 1.25 million tenge, up from 803,900 tenge, a shift that analysts attribute to demand moving toward more expensive business centers. Total office space transactions, encompassing both purchases and leases, amounted to 111,900 square meters, a 9% increase year-over-year. Within this total, the share of outright purchases grew from 50.1% to 53.6%, while the share of leasing decreased from 49.9% to 46.4%.

Artyom Pestovskiy, a partner at Bright Rich | CORFAC International Kazakhstan, attributes the increased buyer activity to investor behavior, noting that current rental rates and business activity support a projected payback period of six to seven years. He adds that ownership of commercial real estate is viewed as a hedge against inflation.