Uzbekistan Designates Muscat as Primary Logistics Node for Exports

On November 15, the sixth joint intergovernmental commission meeting between Uzbekistan and Oman concluded in Muscat with a protocol that moved beyond general commitments to increase trade volume. The central structural shift recorded in the document is the formalization of logistics architecture: Tashkent officially designated Muscat as the primary node for routing Uzbek exports to external markets via Oman's port infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kerlos93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Country Oman, Middle East

This transition marks a departure from typical intergovernmental trade negotiations, which often conclude with lists of potential sectors ranging from energy to digital technologies. For Uzbekistan, a landlocked country, the agreement shifts the focus from abstract accords to physical logistics. Utilizing Omani ports transforms overland routes into international corridors, reducing reliance on transit countries and opening access to markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The discussions, led by Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and his Omani counterpart Anwar bin Hilal Al Jabri, addressed mechanisms intended to transform economic relations through specific operational changes.

Customs procedures were targeted for simplification to eliminate technical barriers, creating conditions for Uzbek goods to compete with local and Chinese products in the Omani market.

Negotiations began on a preferential trade agreement, which could result in reduced or zero tariffs for a portion of Uzbek exports, directly impacting cost structures and pricing.

Freight air transport development was identified as a parallel channel for time-sensitive goods, complementing maritime logistics.

However, the signed protocol records agreement on positions rather than immediate operational changes. The realization of these plans depends on the subsequent implementation of technical regulations and investment decisions. While the agenda included joint projects in energy, geology, agriculture, and construction, as well as the continuation of the Uzbek-Omani Investment Company's work, the transport-logistics block was highlighted as the foundation for these interactions. Without established port and aviation arteries, industrial and agricultural potential would remain theoretical.

The next session of the commission is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan, allowing both sides to assess initial practical steps in implementing the agreed-upon trade simplifications and logistics arrangements.