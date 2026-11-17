Russia Develops Placental Stem Cell Therapy for Multi-System Conditions

Experts at the National Scientific Medical Center in Russia are developing a cellular therapy product derived from placental and umbilical cord stem cells, with the Ministry of Health designating the development phase for the 2025-2027 period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Anti-cancer medicine

The research focuses on the specific biological capacity of these cells to suppress inflammatory processes and protect tissues from damage. To ensure the stability of the therapeutic agent, the center is concurrently implementing a lyophilization technology that permits long-term storage without a loss of therapeutic efficacy.

Upon completion, the planned application scope includes treatment protocols for diabetes, heart failure, stroke sequelae, autoimmune diseases, spinal cord injuries, and infertility. This approach shifts the treatment model from managing symptoms to addressing underlying cellular and immune mechanisms.

In parallel, the facility is integrating next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microchip analysis of approximately 1,000 genes to identify genetic mutations in oncology cases. This diagnostic precision enables the construction of individualized treatment regimens rather than relying on standardized chemotherapy protocols.

Additionally, the center is participating in international programs to test novel agents for Crohn's disease and obesity, while also studying the mechanisms driving autoimmune disorders.