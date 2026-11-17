Polish Wind Energy Manufacturing: Domestic Value Chain Share and Industrial Repurposing

Poland's industrial base is shifting from traditional mining support to wind energy manufacturing, with domestic companies potentially holding 55% to 60% of the sector's value chain in the coming years. According to the Polish Wind Energy Association (PSEW) and the Institute of Wind Energy (WIH), this share could reach 75% within a decade, a projection contingent on the country adding 1.5 to 2 GW of onshore wind capacity annually to maintain production line utilization and technological returns.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Wind turbines on the sea against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset

The manufacturing footprint for this transition is concentrated in the Lesser Poland, Silesia, and Opole voivodeships, where facilities are repurposing heavy industrial infrastructure for turbine component production. In Katowice, FAMUR Gearo, a manufacturer with four decades of experience in mining gearboxes, began reconditioning wind turbine components in 2022. The firm subsequently developed the Gearo X, a main drive for 2 MW wind turbines that incorporates 90% locally sourced components.

In Opole, Plant No. 4 of the FAMET group produces turbine nacelles, generator housings, and brake discs for units ranging from 2 to 2.7 MW. To manage the logistics of these massive structures, which can measure up to 60 meters in length and weigh as much as 500 tons, the facility utilizes its own port on the Odra River. To address seasonal low-water conditions, the company commissioned a specialized low-draft pusher from Kędzierzyn capable of navigating river depths as shallow as 60 centimeters.

ConverterTec OEM, based in Brzeg near Krakow, manufactures power converters, distribution equipment, and control systems, supplying clients in 50 countries through build-to-specification and build-to-print models. The company has recently equipped control panels for the largest turbines in the Baltic Power project, which have a capacity exceeding 15 MW.

The metallurgical sector supports this supply chain with Polish factories providing 80% of the materials for turbine towers and components. Huta Częstochowa, the country's largest producer of thick steel plate, currently derives 10% to 20% of its production load from wind energy applications. The plant utilizes a KONEL electric arc furnace to reprocess scrap into "green steel,” which is then used to fabricate monopiles for wind turbine foundations.

Commissioning and maintenance services are provided by Ecol, a Rybnik-based firm that analyzes 40,000 oil samples annually. Using one of seven "Grease Thief” instruments available globally, the company assesses micro-samples of lubricants. Ecol recently completed the initial oil fill for transformer equipment on the Baltica II and Baltic Power projects, a task requiring 1.5 tons of transformer oil.

Operational integration of these local components is exemplified by the French group AKUO, which has operated in Poland since 2009. The company manages three onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 132 MW. During the construction of these assets, more than 60 Polish firms were engaged, creating approximately 500 jobs. The largest of these sites, located in the gmina Wąwolnica, features 20 turbines, each with a capacity of 3.3 MW, generating an annual output of 200 GWh.