Lula's Post-Election Tour Links Brazil's Rare Earths to Philippine Semiconductors

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva concluded his first foreign tour following his fourth term election with a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. The visit coincided with Spain's election cycle, as Sánchez, facing votes in late November, sought public support and requested the assistance of Deputy André Janones for his campaign.

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The trip's economic focus centered on Asia and Turkey. In Manila, Lula da Silva proposed a technological partnership with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aiming to link Brazil's rare earth metal reserves-the second largest globally-with the Philippines' semiconductor and microelectronics industrial capacity.

Brazil established a strict condition for investments in critical mineral extraction: raw material exports are prohibited. Lula stated that resources will not be extracted without creating domestic value, requiring the construction of processing plants within Brazil.

In Turkey, discussions with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan focused on expanding trade ties and establishing a more reliable partnership in the defense sector.

Using the COP climate conference platform, Lula shifted the environmental debate toward finance, asserting that developed nations must meet financial obligations to developing countries based on historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions.

Brazil's shift toward partner diversification is reflected in trade data: turnover with the ASEAN bloc reached $38.4 billion in 2025, making the organization Brazil's fifth-largest trading partner.