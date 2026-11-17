Iranian Food Manufacturers Target Vietnam Market Entry

Iranian food manufacturers have begun expanding their presence in the Vietnamese market. A delegation representing 17 industrial parks from six provinces arrived in Hanoi to identify distribution channels. This move marks a shift from exporting raw materials to promoting processed goods through private enterprise initiatives.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Street cook of Vietnam

The mission was organized by the Industrial Parks Company of West Azerbaijan. The initiative aims to integrate Iranian small and medium-sized businesses into Southeast Asian supply chains, opening new avenues for product sales.

Market Entry Mechanism

West Azerbaijan served as the coordinator, consolidating firms from East Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran, and Isfahan. This consolidation helps entrepreneurs save on logistics and partner search costs.

Rather than attempting independent market entry, companies received access to established support infrastructure. Delegation members met with the Iranian ambassador to Vietnam and representatives of the Hanoi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Initially, companies from 18 provinces were planned to participate, but some businesses declined to travel due to current geopolitical tensions.

Focus on Food Industry

The selection of the food sector is driven by its lower exposure to sanctions compared to the oil and gas sector. Iranian entrepreneurs focused on studying Vietnamese quality standards and technological processes. The delegation visited local factories to understand requirements for local distribution.

"Expanding exports requires a deep understanding of the receiving market's specifics, which goes beyond simple exhibition presence," said Khalid Barzagar, head of the Industrial Parks Company.

The primary obstacles for Iranian businesses remain banking settlements and product certification issues. The strategy for overcoming these barriers relies on developing direct connections with Vietnam's private sector. The mission's success will depend on the readiness of both sides to sign contracts. Regular shipments could become a significant factor in diversifying the Iranian economy, reducing its reliance on oil revenues.