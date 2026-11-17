Davao City seeks alternatives to central water grid as coverage reaches 64 percent

Authorities in Davao City are seeking solutions to provide clean water to residents of remote mountainous areas, as the centralized water supply system currently covers only 64 percent of the city's territory. This leaves many communities reliant on natural sources. Out of the city's 182 barangays, only 117 are connected to the Davao City Water District (DCWD) network. Teumidjin Ocampo, chair of the city council's environmental protection committee, noted that physically laying pipes in highland areas is not feasible. As an alternative, the utility is training local residents in water purification methods from streams and springs, including boiling and chlorination.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Farmer water supply system

Specialists from the Davao Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-Davao) have detected hazardous indicators in local water bodies, including increased organic pollution and the presence of fecal contamination. The City Health Office warned that prolonged droughts increase the risk of poisoning. In the Malilog district, many springs are at risk of drying up, prompting officials to urge the population to strictly monitor the quality of the water they consume.

To coordinate efforts, a water resource monitoring committee was established on November 12. Despite the influence of the El Niño climate phenomenon, DCWD stated that current city water reserves are sufficient and that the system is ready to utilize backup capacity if necessary.

The stability of water supply is directly linked to energy availability. In the event of outages from the primary supplier, Apo Agua, the water district plans to switch to deep well pumps. Representatives of Davao Light and Power Company assured that they have sufficient power capacity to support the operation of this equipment.

Experts also highlight the role of forest preservation in water catchment areas. Large trees act as natural sponges, retaining moisture for drought periods. Ecologists estimate that maintaining an ecological balance requires a forest cover level of 30 to 35 percent.

"Old-rooted trees are natural water accumulators that feed sources even during the hottest times," Igor Stepanov, an ecologist and land use specialist, told Pravda. Ru.

The Philippine meteorological agency Pagasa warned that the effects of a strong El Niño could persist until the first half of 2027, meaning that the strain on city systems and natural resources will remain high.