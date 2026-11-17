Minsk Launches Unified Telerradiology Center for Rapid Medical Imaging Results

Minsk's Ministry of Digitalization and local authorities are implementing a unified digital infrastructure project in inpatient healthcare, a move intended to accelerate the delivery of medical conclusions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Doctor behind monitors with MRI images

In late 2026, a pilot program for artificial intelligence in diagnostics launched in the capital. Belarusian neural networks are currently used to analyze fluorograms, identifying suspicious areas within 60 seconds to streamline the workload for radiologists. In mammography, the integration of AI has reduced the risk of diagnostic errors by 10 to 12 percent, although legal responsibility for the final medical conclusion remains with the physician.

By mid-2028, the city plans to complete the creation of the unified cloud-based OMS "Clinic” system. Developed in partnership with the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the project aims to connect all inpatient facilities in the capital. Currently, 104 medical organizations in Minsk are already linked to the Centralized Healthcare Information System. A national information security monitoring platform is scheduled for implementation to protect this data.

Unified Telerradiology Center

The Minsk City Executive Committee's Healthcare Committee has initiated the creation of a Unified Telerradiology Center. The concept centralizes the interpretation of medical images: specialists will analyze images remotely while diagnostic equipment remains at specialized clinics. The use of telemedicine and AI technologies is expected to ensure that conclusions for scheduled examinations are available within 24 hours and for urgent cases within 15 minutes, operating on a 24-hour basis.