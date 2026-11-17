Eurasian Resources Group Prepares to Split Domestic and International Divisions

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is preparing to split its holdings into separate domestic and international divisions, according to reports from the Financial Times. The international portfolio, which includes operations in Africa and Brazil, is set to be acquired by ERG Chief Executive Officer and shareholder Shukhrat Ibragimov. Internal estimates value these assets at over $2 billion. Financing for the transaction is expected to come from the Ibragimov family capital and an undisclosed strategic partner.

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The international block comprises copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as projects in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Specifically, the Metalkol plant in the DRC produces approximately 100,000 tons of copper annually. The Financial Times notes that this division has posted double-digit profit growth over the last three years.

Allocation of Assets and Liabilities

Kazakhstan-based assets will remain with the current owners: the state and entrepreneur Shahmurat Mutalip, who collectively hold about 80% of ERG. The state's 40% stake recently moved under the management of the Samruk-Kazyna fund. In 2023, Mutalip acquired 39.3% of the group from Patokh Shodiev and the heirs of Alexander Mashkevich; the Financial Times estimates the deal value at approximately $1.4 billion. The Ibragimov family currently holds roughly 20.7% of the company.

The restructuring will also address financial obligations. According to the Financial Times, ERG's debt to Russian banks and counterparties will remain on the balance sheet of the Kazakhstan-based entity.

ERG's Role in the Kazakh Economy

ERG controls more than one-third of Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical sector and generates about 20% of the country's electricity. Its structure includes SSCGPO, TNK "Kazhrom," "Aluminum of Kazakhstan," and the Kazakhstan Electrolytic Plant, the republic's only producer of primary aluminum.

In July, Bloomberg reported on potential plans for this business split, suggesting Ibragimov might exchange the family stake for international assets while Mutalip retained control over domestic operations. ERG declined to comment at that time.

Beyond ERG, Shukhrat Ibragimov owns the coal mining company "Shubarkol Premium" in Karaganda region. His family also holds one-third stakes in the Eurasian Industrial Company, the Eurasian Production Company, and the Eurasian Financial Company, which encompasses the Eurasian Bank, the "Eurasia" insurance firm, and the "Eurasian Capital" brokerage.