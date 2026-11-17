Electric Shocks Cause 67% of India's Unnatural Elephant Deaths in 17 Years

Over the past 17 years, 1,765 elephants in India died from unnatural causes, according to data released by the Ministry of Environment in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request. Electric shocks were the primary cause of death, accounting for 1,185 of the fatalities, or more than 67% of the total loss. In comparison, poaching resulted in the death of 222 elephants, a figure five times lower than those killed by electricity.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Чарльз Дж. Шарп, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ An elephant walking

Other significant factors in elephant mortality include collisions with trains, which caused 277 deaths, and poisoning, which claimed the lives of 81 animals.

Geographical distribution of these losses was uneven. Odisha recorded the highest total number of deaths with 371, followed by Assam with 356 and Karnataka with 223. When examining specific causes, Odisha led in deaths from electric shocks with 238 incidents, followed by Karnataka with 195 and Assam with 191. Assam had the highest number of train collisions with 90, followed by West Bengal with 68 and Odisha with 45.

Amit Gupta, an ecologist from Noida who initiated the RTI request, argued that elephant deaths from electric current should not be viewed as random accidents. He described them as the result of negligence, citing the use of illegal electric fences, sagging wires, and the lack of insulation on power lines within elephant migration corridors.

A ministry representative told TOI that such incidents can be either accidental or deliberate. The official noted that farmers often illegally run live wires to protect crops from wild boars and other ungulates, actions that frequently lead to elephant deaths.

To mitigate human-elephant conflicts, the ministry is implementing several measures. These include inspecting vulnerable sections of railway tracks, creating field guides for conflict mitigation in local languages, and verifying migration corridors. Additionally, a long-term study of factors prompting human-animal collisions is being conducted across eight states: Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.