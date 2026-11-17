Venezuela Declares National Rabies Quarantine After Six Deaths in 2026

Venezuela has declared a national epidemiological quarantine following six confirmed rabies deaths in 2026. The Ministry of Health reported the death of a 14-year-old in the Sifontes municipality of Bolívar state due to bat exposure. In Zulia state, five fatalities were attributed to stray dog attacks, claiming the lives of a 68-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and two children aged 6 and 14.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A pack of aggressive stray dogs

Laboratory data from the 42nd epidemiological week of 2026 in Zulia state show that 154 of 219 animal brain tissue samples tested positive, a positivity rate of 70.32%. Of these, 128 cases were confirmed in stray dogs, while 19 were found in cats. Wild bats carrying the forest strain of the virus were also identified.

The outbreak has affected nine municipalities in Zulia. The highest concentrations are in the Caracabo agglomeration with 77 foci, followed by San Francisco (23), Mara (16), and Lagunillas (12). Nationally, reported suspicious bites reached 42,363, a 25.9% increase over 2025 figures. During the 42nd week alone, health facilities recorded 967 reports of animal bites.

Infectious disease specialist Patricia Valenzuela stated that achieving the WHO-recommended 80% herd immunity through animal vaccination is necessary to stop human transmission.

The government's 2026 vaccination target for domestic animals is 2.5 million doses, an increase from the 223,000 doses administered the previous year. In Zulia, 154,000 of the planned 400,000 doses have been administered. Additionally, Brazil provided 5,000 doses of human vaccine via the Pan American Health Organization.

Health protocols for suspected exposure require washing wounds with soap and water for 15 minutes and prohibit the use of alcohol. For severe cases involving bites to the face or neck, the protocol mandates antirabies immunoglobulin serum and a four-dose vaccine schedule on days 0, 3, 7, and 14.