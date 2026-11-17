Tajikistan Approves $22.5 Billion Climate Plan Contingent on External Financing

Tajikistan requires between $20 billion and $22.5 billion to implement its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) for 2026-2035. This funding is designated for the country's ecological transformation, specifically for infrastructure adaptation and ecosystem restoration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan

The government has outlined two distinct emission reduction scenarios relative to 1990 levels. Under the base scenario, Tajikistan aims for a 10% reduction by 2030 and 15% by 2035. An optimistic scenario increases these targets to 25% and 40%, respectively, contingent upon the acquisition of external financial aid, grants, concessional loans, and technology transfers.

To manage these transitions, Tajikistan is integrating into the Climate Resilient Landscapes in Central Asia (CLiCA) program. Initiated in 2021 with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and launched during COP31, CLiCA focuses on two operational mechanisms: investment targeting for ecosystem and water resource recovery, and the establishment of monitoring systems to track actual ecosystem health and water access rather than simple land area metrics.

The economic necessity of these measures is driven by the country's vulnerability to glacial melt and flooding, which threaten agricultural stability and infrastructure. Consequently, Dushanbe is prioritizing transboundary cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as regional water security depends on the stability of Tajikistan's mountain ecosystems.

While the government formally approved the NDC 3.0 on October 16, 2026, the execution of these climate goals remains dependent on the country's ability to secure the projected billions in external financing.