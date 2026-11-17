Colombia economic outlook faces pressure as peso hits lowest point since October

The Colombian peso faced significant pressure on the currency market as the U. S. dollar exchange rate crossed the psychological 3,300 peso threshold for the first time since October. During the second week of November, the national currency lost more than 2% of its value, hitting a peak of 3,332 pesos per dollar. Despite this recent weakness, current indicators remain 12% lower than levels seen at the beginning of the year, though experts warn that volatility is likely to persist.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Colombia

External events in the United States, rather than internal Colombian issues, have driven the decline in the peso. The U. S. economy continues to show persistent inflation, recorded at 0.4% in October, which pressures the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates for a longer period. Data from Global66 indicates that the probability of a further rate hike in the U. S. in December has risen from 78% to 85%.

For investors, this creates a clear incentive to shift assets from developing markets like Colombia back to the United States, where dollar-denominated assets appear more profitable and secure. The DXY dollar index has already reached a maximum level not seen since spring 2025, while political uncertainty following the U. S. elections adds further nervousness to global markets.

Within Colombia, the situation is complicated by shrinking investment appeal. The Bank of Colombia has kept its policy rate at 12.25%, but the widening U. S. interest rate environment is reducing the carry trade differential that previously attracted speculative capital to the peso. Simultaneously, the government is accelerating discussions on the "Economic Rescue Law" (Ley de Rescate Económico), and the lack of clear signals regarding fiscal discipline and budget deficit reduction is weighing on investor confidence. Additionally, the drop in oil prices, with Brent crude hovering around $96 per barrel with a downward trend, reduces foreign currency inflows for the commodity-exporting economy.

The next critical date is November 17, when Colombia's third-quarter GDP data is expected to be released. Analysts anticipate a slowdown in growth to 2%, down from 3.5% in the previous period. If the economic data reveals weakness, it may prevent the local central bank from raising rates, making the peso even less attractive to investors. Forecasts from Global66, Credicorp Capital, and the Catholic University suggest the exchange rate will remain in the range of 3,270 to over 3,300 pesos per dollar, with some models predicting potential breaks of local highs. Until oil prices stabilize and the government clarifies its tax policy, a significant strengthening of the peso is unlikely to materialize, keeping import costs elevated for businesses and consumers.