Kyrgyzstan's construction volume jumped 83%, but housing delivery rose only 1%

Kyrgyzstan recorded a sharp increase in construction activity during the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The volume of construction work grew by 82.9% from January to September, the highest growth rate among member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

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However, this spike in overall construction activity did not translate into a proportional increase in completed residential properties. During the same period, the total area of commissioned housing rose by only 1%, reaching 1.2875 million square meters.

The disparity between the high growth in construction volume and the marginal increase in delivered housing is attributed to the different nature of the metrics. The EEC figures for construction volume encompass various types of building activities-including industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects-and are not directly comparable to the specific measure of commissioned residential square footage.