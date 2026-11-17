Karnataka Government pivots economic strategy from software services to AI and semiconductors

Karnataka is pivoting its economic strategy from being a primary hub for software services to becoming a global centre for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and deep tech. During the inauguration of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar outlined a transition plan to leverage the state's existing dominance in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and startups to capture high-value hardware and AI manufacturing.

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The scale of Karnataka's current influence on India's tech economy is reflected in the export and investment data. The state contributed approximately $173 billion in software and services exports in the previous financial year, representing nearly 40% of India's total earnings in this sector. Furthermore, in the first half of FY26, Karnataka attracted $9.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows, accounting for 26.7% of the national total.

A critical component of this shift is the movement from semiconductor design to actual manufacturing. While Bengaluru currently hosts over 100 fabless chip companies and employs 60% of India's semiconductor capability centre engineers, the state is now courting physical production. Investments exceeding ₹23,000 crore are currently being directed toward semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

To bridge the gap between research and commercial scale, the state government is implementing a two-pronged institutional support system:

Innoverse: A deep-tech accelerator designed to support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years, focusing on the transition from product development to industrial operations.

A deep-tech accelerator designed to support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years, focusing on the transition from product development to industrial operations. 'Government First' Initiative: A strategic procurement move where the state government allocates ₹25 crore to act as the first customer for selected startups, providing them with the essential initial market validation.

The growth of this ecosystem is further evidenced by the increasing international reach of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Participation has grown from 57 countries last year to over 75 this year, with the number of exhibitors nearly doubling, signaling a broadening global interest in Karnataka's shift toward deep tech and robotics.

By consolidating its position as a host to roughly half of India's 1,000+ GCCs-including over 30 new centres that brought in more than $1 billion in 2025-Karnataka is attempting to transform its ability to execute global corporate strategy into a capacity for indigenous, high-tech industrial leadership.