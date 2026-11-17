World Food Programme expands school feeding network to remote territories in Senegal

School canteens in the rural Kolda region of Senegal have emerged as a highly effective mechanism for improving educational outcomes, according to recent data from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). In the 11 local schools participating in the project, there has been a significant increase in both attendance rates and academic performance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved African children

The results have been particularly striking in several institutions, where exam pass rates have reached 100%. Teachers report that the guarantee of a hot meal motivates students to attend classes regularly and helps them concentrate better during lessons. Concurrently, the region has seen a marked decrease in dropout rates, addressing the issue of students leaving school without completing their education.

In many rural African contexts, attendance challenges are rooted in basic subsistence needs. Families struggling with food insecurity often rely on children to help with household chores or informal work, pulling them away from the classroom. The nutrition program addresses this by positioning the school as a place of direct support, alleviating the immediate pressure on the student's household.

A commission visiting the region evaluated the impact of these canteens on the educational process. Pierre Lucas, Director and WFP Representative in Senegal, alongside partners from the Principality of Monaco, analyzed the system's local implementation. Their assessment confirmed that improved dietary intake correlates directly with children's cognitive abilities and their motivation to continue their schooling.

The model relies on close engagement with local residents rather than merely distributing supplies. This integrated approach involves the entire rural community, which specialists argue is key to the project's sustainability and long-term viability.

Following the success in Kolda, organizers are considering expanding this experience to other areas. Immediate priorities include:

Extending the network of school canteens to other remote territories;

Strengthening cooperation with international strategic partners;

Establishing conditions where quality nutrition becomes an integral part of the educational standard in Senegal's rural schools.

Experts maintain that investing in school feeding is fundamentally an investment in human capital. Proper nutrition during the early stages of life enables children from poorer districts to compete on equal footing with their urban peers and access a full education.