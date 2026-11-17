Angeles City Department of Education receives 400 digital devices for primary school students

Ten public elementary schools in Angeles City will receive a total of 400 computer tablets, expanding the local government's push to integrate digital tools into public education infrastructure. Mayor Jon Lazatin handed over the devices to the Department of Education (DepEd) Angeles, which are slated for immediate distribution among the identified institutions.

Photo: unsplash.com by Jakub Żerdzicki is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Gadgets on the table

The donation was facilitated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and coordinated with the Angeles City Schools Division Office (SDO). Each of the ten selected schools will receive 10 tablets, a quantity calculated to address specific gaps in equipment for student and teacher use. The recipients include Teodoro P. Tinio Elementary School, Virgen de los Remedios Elementary School, Enrica Sandico Elementary School, Cutcut Elementary School, Tacondo Elementary School, Cutud Elementary School, Leoncia Village Integrated School, Salapungan Elementary School, Cuayan Elementary School, and Abelardo G. Tinio Elementary School.

Practical application in the classroom

The city government indicated that these gadgets are intended to broaden students' access to digital learning materials and online research capabilities. Beyond student use, the devices are expected to support educators in incorporating technology into their pedagogical methods. This shift aligns with broader educational trends in the region where digital literacy is increasingly viewed as a component of modern academic preparation.

The local government expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for the contribution and stated its intention to pursue further partnerships with other institutions and government agencies. These efforts aim to address the evolving needs of students in a digital learning environment, suggesting a sustained strategy for resource acquisition beyond this single donation.