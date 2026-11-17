Kyrgyzstan social support utilization remains at 0.1 percent despite labor market improvements

The unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan fell to 3.2% by the end of 2025, marking a significant decrease from the 5.8% recorded in 2020. According to data reported by Ranking. kz, the labor market has seen a contraction in the overall percentage of unemployed individuals over the five-year period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kyrgyzstan. Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Despite the decline in the general unemployment rate, the utilization of state social support remains low. As of June 2026, only 0.1% of citizens registered with employment services were receiving unemployment benefits.