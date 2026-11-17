Canada trade deficit with China persists at $55 billion despite record export surge

Canadian exports to China rose by approximately 40% during the first nine months of 2025, reaching $33.5 billion-a $9.5 billion increase over the same period last year. This growth is concentrated in high-volume commodities, driven by a combination of political agreements to lower trade barriers and the completion of critical energy infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Flag of Canada

The Energy and Agricultural Mechanism

The most significant driver of this increase is the export of crude oil, which more than doubled to reach $9.5 billion. This shift is not merely a result of trade policy but is tied to the physical capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which now allows Canadian energy to reach Asian markets at a scale previously constrained by domestic pipeline bottlenecks.

Parallel to energy, agricultural exports have surged following the removal of Chinese tariffs on canola meal, peas, lobsters, and crabs in March. Exports of canola seeds, meal, beef, and peas grew by 82%, totaling nearly $3.5 billion. Specifically, beef exports reached $377 million, nearly doubling the total output sent to China for the entire year of 2021.

The Trade-Off and Balance

The current export growth is underpinned by a bilateral agreement extended through 2028. In exchange for the removal of tariffs on Canadian agricultural products and expanded access for minerals and fertilizers, Canada has permitted the entry of Chinese steel and aluminum products into its domestic market.

Despite the surge in outbound goods, the overall trade balance remains heavily tilted toward China. While Canadian exports grew, imports from China remained stable at $68.8 billion for the first three quarters. For the full year of 2025, the gap remains wide: Canada exported $35 billion to China while importing approximately $90 billion.

Structural Dependencies

The concentration of these exports creates a strategic vulnerability. Canada currently directs approximately two-thirds of its canola seed exports to the Chinese market. This reliance on a single destination for a primary agricultural commodity establishes a condition where Canadian producers are exposed to the risk of sudden policy shifts or economic coercion from Beijing.