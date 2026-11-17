Greek Tax Burden Outpaced Income Growth by 10 Points Due to Fiscal Drag

Data from Greece's Independent Authority for State Public Revenue (AADE) spanning 2019 to 2025 shows a widening gap between the nominal increase in citizen income and the actual tax burden. During this period, the number of minor dependents listed in tax declarations fell by 231,885, a 10.2% decrease from 2.266 million in 2019 to 2.034 million by 2025, with the most significant decline occurring after 2022.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under All Rights Reserved Greece, Rhodes, the city of Lindos, the ancient Acropolis

Between these years, total citizen income rose by 54.1%, increasing from 85.22 billion to 115.93 billion euros. However, income tax collections grew by 64.1%, reaching 13.87 billion euros. This 10-percentage-point difference between income growth and tax collection is driven by fiscal drag: the government did not index tax brackets to inflation. Consequently, nominal wage and pension increases-intended to offset rising costs-pushed taxpayers into higher tax brackets, increasing their tax liability without increasing their actual purchasing power.

The tax pressure varies by household composition, with the heaviest burden falling on families with fewer children. For households without children, taxes rose by 58.7% compared to a 42.2% increase in income. Families with one child saw tax increases of 63.4%. Conversely, larger families experienced a more moderate increase in tax burdens relative to their nominal income growth.

Household Category Tax Increase No children 58.7% One child 63.4% Two children 59.0% Three children 54.8% Four or more children 34.0%