Venezuela's August Oil Output Stalls at 1.2 Million Barrels Daily Amid Infrastructure Constraints

Venezuela's oil production reached 1.201 million barrels per day in August, according to primary source data from OPEC, a marginal increase of 1,000 barrels from July's 1.2 million. Secondary sources, which do not rely on official government statistics, place August production lower at 1.145 million barrels per day.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved An oil field at sunset

PDVSA Chairman Jorge Obregón has set a tiered production recovery plan: 1.5 million barrels per day by 2027, 2 million barrels within five years, and a long-term target of 3 million barrels per day within a decade. This final goal aims to restore levels seen in the late 1990s, when output peaked between 3.1 and 3.5 million barrels per day before declining due to poor maintenance, politicized management, and U. S. sanctions imposed in 2019.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that production growth, which rose from January to August, has since plateaued. The IEA identifies critical bottlenecks in port infrastructure and power grids that require additional investment to enable further increases. While 80 new hydrocarbon agreements have been signed, many focus on "greenfield" sites. These assets cannot physically increase output without the construction of supporting roads and power lines.