Uzbekistan Voucher Data Shows Women Claim 83% of Retraining Slots for Practical Skills

In Uzbekistan, a shift in vocational training is being driven by a voucher system that allows citizens to choose their own training providers and specialties. According to analytical data from the Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment for January-September 2026, 129,910 vouchers were issued during this period to facilitate professional retraining.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Bushuev is licensed under All rights reserved Reduction of the working‑age population

Gender and Youth Distribution

The distribution of these vouchers reveals a significant concentration among women and young people. Of the total vouchers issued, 83.1% (107,973) were allocated to women, while 21,937 went to men. Furthermore, 40.9% of the program's reach-53,120 individuals-consists of youth under the age of 30, marking a targeted effort to integrate the newest generation into the labor market.

To date, 95,310 citizens have selected an educational institution. Of those, 53,958 have successfully completed their studies and obtained the relevant qualifications. Currently, 15,986 students remain in training, and 3,849 are awaiting the start of their courses. However, the data also shows that 21,517 individuals were dropped from the training process for various reasons.

The Rise of Private Education

The voucher mechanism has fundamentally altered the landscape of vocational education by breaking the state monopoly. A registry of 726 approved educational institutions now exists, comprising 416 professional education organizations, 301 non-state (private) institutions, 8 vocational skills centers, and one Higher Business School.

While non-state institutions make up 41.5% of the registry, they are the most popular choice among students, attracting 43,180 citizens. In comparison, professional education organizations enrolled 38,625 students, vocational skills centers took 12,619, and the Higher Business School enrolled 886.

Regional infrastructure growth is most prominent in Andijan (74 institutions), Namangan (68), Samarkand (67), and Fergana (65), as well as the Republic of Karakalpakstan (67).

Market Demand and Popular Specializations

Analysis of the 41 available training directions indicates a strong preference for practical skills that allow for quick income generation and self-employment. The most sought-after course is modern curtain sewing, which accounts for nearly one-third of all choices with 42,117 vouchers (120-hour course).

Other high-demand specialties include: