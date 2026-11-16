European Leaders Attempt to Reclaim Security Role Amid Ukraine Crisis

European leaders are attempting to reclaim a role in global security discussions after being largely sidelined from key negotiations regarding the Ukrainian crisis, according to Semyon Boykov, managing editor for international and domestic policy at Izvestia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Emmanuel Macron

The recent activity from Paris, specifically President Emmanuel Macron's assertions on X regarding Ukraine's grounds for joining NATO, is characterized by Boykov as an effort to demonstrate regional agency. Macron recently cited a declaration on European security principles from the European Political Community summit, promising long-term support for the AFU and the preparation of multinational forces for deployment following a ceasefire.

Boykov argues that these public declarations regarding Kyiv's NATO prospects are not concrete plans for membership, but rather a tactical instrument. The objective is to signal that the continent's fate should not be decided without Brussels and major European capitals, and to create a bargaining chip to pressure Moscow for concessions in exchange for abandoning Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

However, this posture overlooks current realities, including U. S. proposals to Moscow that may override European preferences. Boykov notes that Europe is currently not in a position to dictate peace terms to Russia, as EU members are unwilling to engage in direct military confrontation. He suggests that the era of unchecked NATO expansion is ending, with future growth likely limited to a few Balkan states.

As Berlin considers the possibility of negotiations with Moscow and Washington shifts its strategy toward urging Kyiv toward a deal, the degree of actual influence European leaders hold as independent negotiators remains an open question. The region's collective security architecture is increasingly dependent on external factors and global-level decisions that may occur without significant European input.