India's Supreme Court to penalise states and districts over declining Yamuna water quality

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern reprimand to civic authorities and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), noting that the water quality of the Yamuna river has continued to decline despite significant public expenditure on cleaning initiatives. A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan observed that the river's deteriorating health is a direct reflection of systemic failures in the administration of towns, cities, and villages situated along its banks.

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The court highlighted a critical infrastructure gap: while numerous sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been constructed, the lack of robust sewage networks remains a primary hurdle. The bench pointed out that untreated wastewater and industrial pollutants continue to enter the river through 520 drains. A particular challenge exists in unauthorised and illegal colonies built on encroached land; because these areas lack grid-based layouts, the court noted that installing a formal sewage system is nearly impossible, leaving these populations and the river in a cycle of contamination.

To ensure accountability, the Supreme Court has directed the CPCB to monitor water quality strictly at the entry and exit points of states, Union territories, and districts. This creates a geographical audit trail: if water quality parameters drop while the river passes through a specific jurisdiction, the respective state or district administration will be held responsible and penalised. The court has asked the CPCB to develop a formal formula for calculating these fines, which will be deposited with the court registry.

The CPCB has also been tasked with investigating specific pollution markers, such as the appearance of white foam, algal blooms, fish deaths, and spikes in Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD). These reports must move beyond generalities to identify the precise causes of pollution and suggest concrete remedial measures.

Furthermore, the court has mandated that all public and private entities involved in wastewater and effluent treatment provide CPCB officials and third-party agencies unrestricted access to their premises. This includes surprise inspections, audits of monitoring equipment, and the integration of plant data into the CPCB's centralised monitoring network to prevent the manipulation of pollution data.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 13.