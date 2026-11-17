Strasbourg Residents Face Loss of Post Offices as La Poste Denies Mass Closures

Residents of the Neuhof district in Strasbourg face the potential loss of post offices in the Lise and Stockfeld sectors. If planned optimizations are completed by the end of 2027, citizens will need to travel several blocks via public transit to access basic services that were previously within walking distance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Radek Kucharski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Strasbourg, the capital of Alsace

This is not a one-off event but part of a broader process. According to reports from Médiapart published in September 2026, La Poste's national strategy involves the closure of 441 branches across the country in 2027. In Strasbourg, seven locations are at risk, including those critical to Neuhof residents.

Neuhof holds the status of a priority district in city policy, highlighting the high level of social challenges in this part of the city. Pascal Jourdan-Feiffer and Jean-Philippe Moer, representatives of the Strasbourg European Assembly, emphasize a key issue: a significant portion of local residents lacks stable access to digital services.

For these individuals, the post office serves as the only "window” to government and financial services. While most transactions have shifted to smartphones in more affluent areas, a physical office remains the sole location for residents of Neuhof to handle daily tasks. Closing these offices is equivalent to cutting the district off from vital infrastructure.

Local authorities are attempting to push back against the postal operator's strategy. Although representatives of the city do not have a legal veto over La Poste's decisions, they are actively pressuring the company's territorial delegates. Jourdan-Feiffer and Moer have demanded a review of the plans, pointing to a contradiction: the municipality is investing in district development, while centralized service reductions negate these efforts.

La Poste officially denies the existence of a mass closure plan for 2027 and disputes the Médiapart publication. However, the fact of the public conflict and the concern of city officials confirm that the threat to local branches remains real.

"For a resident without internet access, the closure of a post office is not a logistical issue but a loss of the basic right to access services. We insist on maintaining presence points within walking distance,” experts on social issues noted, commenting on the situation in Strasbourg.