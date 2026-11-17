Turkmen entrepreneur exports over 30 tons of mushrooms to Uzbekistan monthly

In a greenhouse complex in the Geokdepe district of Ahal velayat, a daily yield of over one ton of mushrooms marks a shift in the local agricultural economy. Babasadyk Churiyev, a member of the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, operates this facility, which now supplies a consistent volume of produce to both the domestic market and neighboring Uzbekistan. The operation is anchored in a specific land allocation: within the Uzyumlilik farm collective, Churiyev has secured a long-term lease of six hectares, of which one hectare is dedicated to high-technology greenhouse infrastructure equipped with foreign-made automation systems.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Autumn market with mushrooms

The economic mechanism behind this output relies on closed-loop resource utilization. Rather than purchasing imported compost, the facility produces its own substrate using waste streams from local livestock, agriculture, and wood processing sectors. Churiyev notes that this vertical integration lowers production costs, a factor that directly influences the pricing strategy for the domestic market. The mushrooms are branded under the name Tokaýçy and are currently distributed to retail points in Ashgabat, making the product accessible at lower price points than previously typical for such greenhouse-grown goods.

Cross-Border Trade Flows

While the domestic supply remains the foundation of the business, the most significant external indicator is the export channel. Churiyev exports more than 30 tons of mushrooms to Uzbekistan every month. This figure represents a concrete shift in the trade structure, moving from occasional cross-border sales to a regular, volume-based export stream. The proximity of the Geokdepe district to the Uzbek border facilitates this logistics, turning the local agricultural surplus into a regional commodity.

Expansion and Structural Constraints

The immediate future of this economic unit is defined by a planned expansion on a second two-hectare plot. Churiyev intends to construct an additional greenhouse complex there. However, the scale of this operation remains small relative to the national industrial output. The primary constraint and opportunity here is not the availability of land, which is secured for six hectares, but the consistency of the supply chain for the raw materials-specifically the agricultural and industrial waste needed to produce the compost at scale. The ability to maintain the 30-ton monthly export to Uzbekistan will depend on whether the compost production can keep pace with the expanded greenhouse capacity.