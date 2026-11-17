Severe traffic accidents in Tajikistan rise 7.1% in first nine months of 2026

In the first nine months of 2026, Tajikistan recorded 500 traffic accidents that resulted in fatalities or severe injuries. This represents a 7.1% increase compared to the same period in 2025, highlighting a growing risk on the country's roadways.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The inspector registers an accident: the police at the scene of the accident with two cars

The human cost of these collisions is frequently tied to preventable safety failures. According to analysis of the incidents, a significant number of severe outcomes are linked to the absence of motorcycle helmets and the failure to use seatbelts. Other recurring factors include speeding, disregarding red lights, and failing to follow the directions of traffic controllers.

Experts point out that the most lethal accidents are predominantly caused by two specific behaviors: exceeding speed limits and driving into oncoming traffic lanes.

The trend of increasing volatility on the roads is mirrored in broader statistics. In 2025, the country registered over 899,000 traffic violations-an increase of 27,000 compared to the previous year.

In response to these figures, the Ministry of Transport has established an interdepartmental working group tasked with identifying the root causes of these accidents. The group conducts formal investigations following major incidents, with experts scrutinizing the technical condition of vehicles, the functionality of braking systems, and whether mandatory technical inspection requirements were met.

While the government is focusing on technical audits and enforcement, the data suggests a widening gap between the volume of traffic violations and the effectiveness of current safety measures on Tajikistan's highways.