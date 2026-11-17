Princess Aiko to visit Singapore for Japan's 60th diplomatic anniversary

Princess Aiko of Japan is scheduled to visit Singapore from November 17 to 21, following an invitation from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. The visit is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Сингапур, Центральный деловой район

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Princess's itinerary includes a welcome lunch and meeting with President Tharman, as well as engagements with Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. This marks her second official overseas trip, following a similar diplomatic visit to Laos in November 2025.

Institutional and Diplomatic Framework

The visit occurs within the context of a Strategic Partnership (SP) established in March between Singapore and Japan. This framework is organized around five primary pillars: economic cooperation and free trade, digitalization and technology, security and defense, energy cooperation and green transition, and bilateral exchanges.

The institutionalization of these ties is managed through several formal mechanisms, including the MFA-Gaimusho Dialogue, the Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue, and the Japan-Singapore Environmental Policy Dialogue. Additionally, the Japan-Singapore Partnership Programme for the 21st Century serves as a technical administrative link, having provided training for over 7,500 government officials across 400 courses.

Legal Context of the Imperial House

The diplomatic role of the Japanese imperial family is governed by imperial succession law. While the Princess carries out ceremonial and international goodwill duties, the legal framework for the throne remains restrictive. Current law mandates that only male members of the royal family descending from the emperor through the male line may ascend the throne.

A recent legal revision in July has modified the composition of the imperial family by allowing unmarried male descendants of former branch families to join the current 16-member household. The revision also permits female members to retain their imperial status after marrying commoners, although it does not alter the male-only restriction on succession.