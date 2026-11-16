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White House Confirms Trump Trilateral Meeting with Xi and Putin on Nuclear Reductions

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The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming trip to Asia. The administration describes the session as an "entry point” for discussions on nuclear stock reductions, though officials explicitly stated they do not expect to reach an agreement on denuclearization. This institutional move follows Trump's second visit to China this year and coincides with his appearance at the ASEAN summit in Manila, where he is expected to sign a trade deal with Thailand and meet with Quad allies from India, Japan, and Australia.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

The decision to convene this specific three-way summit, rather than bilateral talks, marks a distinct procedural choice in U. S. foreign policy strategy. A White House official characterized the trilateral format as a mechanism to engage China in what the official termed "adult conversations” about nuclear weapons. However, analysts note that China has historically resisted such formats to avoid setting a precedent of obligatory participation. Consequently, the White House's stated expectation is low, with the primary objective being the creation of a diplomatic channel rather than the immediate enactment of new treaty obligations or binding disarmament measures.

Implementation of Trade Agreements and Regional Alignment

Beyond the trilateral summit, the trip serves as a mechanism to test the operational status of existing U. S.-China trade frameworks. The administration is currently pressing for compliance with the rare earth export loosening agreed upon in the Busan truce. A White House official stated that the U. S. is not receiving rare earth minerals at the pace or level desired, indicating friction in the implementation phase of that prior agreement. The administration anticipates that the renewal of this truce, which is set to expire in January, may occur during this trip in Shenzhen or later at the G20 summit in Miami.

In Manila, the institutional focus shifts to reinforcing alliances in the Indo-Pacific. The White House confirmed that Trump will meet with leaders of the Quad nations, including India, Japan, and Australia, prior to arriving in China. This sequencing is intended to signal continued U. S. commitment to regional partners immediately before engaging with geopolitical rivals. Additionally, the signing of a trade deal with Thailand in the Philippines represents a concrete administrative action to solidify commercial relationships in the region during a period of heightened geopolitical attention.

The context of these diplomatic actions includes ongoing scrutiny of executive branch interactions with the technology sector. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee to address questions regarding the recent resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. While the White House official stated that the specific circumstances of Huang's departure will not be a topic in the talks with Xi, the administration continues to navigate the political and institutional implications of these domestic affairs as they relate to U. S. technology denial policies toward China.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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