WCPFC to adopt first bigeye tuna procedure covering purse seine and longline fleets

The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) is set to adopt two critical fisheries management measures at its 23rd Regular Session in Port Vila, Vanuatu, beginning 30 November 2026. The pending decisions concern the implementing measure for the South Pacific albacore and the management procedure for bigeye tuna. These actions represent a shift from interim frameworks to formalized regulatory standards under the Commission's authority. Josie Tamate, the current WCPFC chair representing Niue, has identified these adoptions as the primary procedural outcomes of the session, noting that the full Commission will rely on advice from the Special Science Commission held immediately prior.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tuna in the ocean

Procedural Mechanism and Scientific Basis

The adoption process follows a structured sequence where scientific assessment informs political negotiation. The Special Science Commission meeting, a new standing component of the annual gathering, provides the technical advice that guides the Commission's decisions on conservation and management measures. Tamate stated that while the scientific basis has been established through stock assessments and prior consultations, the final stage involves negotiation among the 33 members of the Commission. These members include coastal states with sovereign rights over fishery resources and distant-water fishing states that operate under license or quota systems. The procedural balance requires reconciling conservation mandates with the economic interests of member states.

Under the current regulatory framework, the WCPFC adopted an interim skipjack management procedure in 2022 and the South Pacific Albacore Management Procedure in 2025 in Manila. The 2026 session focuses on finalizing the implementation of the albacore measure and establishing the bigeye procedure. Additionally, proposals are on the table for a yellowfin management procedure and the Pacific bluefin tuna management procedure, the latter developed by the Northern Committee. The Commission's mandate requires that adopted measures include specific obligations for compliance and monitoring to ensure effective enforcement across the Western and Central Pacific region.

Institutional Priorities and Compliance Framework

The Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), representing 17 member states, has formally submitted proposals to the Commission following its 22nd Management Options Consultation in Honiara on 30 October 2026. A central element of the FFA's position is the adoption of a bigeye tuna management procedure that covers both purse seine and longline fisheries. If adopted, this would be the first WCPFC management procedure to regulate both fishing methods for this stock, addressing a previous regulatory asymmetry where restrictions on purse seine fishing protected the stock but reduced economic opportunities for Pacific Island nations relative to longline operators.

The FFA's submission emphasizes a shared burden of conservation responsibilities between fishing methods. The proposal aims to maintain the health of the bigeye tuna stock, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of global catches and has not been overfished according to the latest stock assessment, while protecting the economic interests of Pacific Island countries. Additional institutional priorities included in the FFA's submission involve strengthening fisheries reporting and monitoring systems, managing transhipment activities, and prohibiting the transfer of fish between vessels on the high seas until the Commission adopts clear guidelines. These measures are designed to enhance data integrity and compliance within the Commission's regulatory regime.

The Commission's ongoing work also incorporates climate change as a standing agenda item, a resolution adopted in 2019. Tamate indicated that the Commission will assess the implications of climate change on tuna distribution and movement, noting potential shifts in stock distribution from west to east. The Commission is positioning its management strategies to account for these environmental variables alongside traditional harvest control rules. The current status of all key tuna species under the Commission's mandate is reported to be in a healthy state, described by officials as being in the green. The final decisions in Port Vila will determine the specific regulatory instruments and compliance obligations that govern these fisheries for the coming period.