New Zealand services activity hits 3.5-year high as deferred post-election spending emerges

New Zealand's service sector recorded its highest level of activity in over three and a half years in October, with the BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) rising by 0.8 points to 51.7. This marks the fifth consecutive month the index has remained above the 50-point threshold, which distinguishes economic expansion from contraction. While the figures signal a tangible recovery in commercial operations, economists caution that the strength of this rebound remains moderate rather than robust.

Photo: Own work by Malcolm Jacobson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ New Zealand

Deferred investment and sectoral divergence

The primary driver behind the recent uptick appears to be the release of previously suppressed corporate spending. Katherine Rich, chief executive of BusinessNZ, indicated that many businesses had paused investment decisions in anticipation of the recent general election. With a new government expected to take office, she noted that deferred expenditure is beginning to materialize, contributing to improved activity levels as the summer season approaches. The sub-indices support this view of renewed commercial demand, with new orders climbing to 53.0 and activity or sales reaching 52.6. These are the strongest components of the index, suggesting that current demand levels are poised to sustain future growth.

However, the recovery is not uniform across the domestic economy. A clear bifurcation has emerged between export-oriented services and those dependent solely on the internal consumer base. Sectors with strong external associations, such as accommodation, cafes, and restaurants, have led the growth, benefiting from robust international tourism inflows. In contrast, domestically focused discretionary services have lagged significantly. Cultural, recreational, and personal services experienced a sharp decline, while retail remained subdued despite the school holiday period. This divergence suggests that household consumption within New Zealand remains constrained, even as the external sector provides a stabilizing force for service providers.

Employment and wage dynamics

Despite the improvement in revenue and order volumes, the labor market within the services sector remains fragile. Employment was the only sub-index to fall below the neutral line, recording 49.9. This indicates that while businesses are processing more work, they are not yet expanding their headcounts. This hesitation reflects the ongoing pressure on operating costs, with business owners citing high fuel prices, the general cost of living, and interest rates as persistent headwinds. The reluctance to hire suggests that companies are prioritizing efficiency and margin recovery over capacity expansion, maintaining a cautious stance on long-term labor commitments.

Regional broadening and economic outlook

Geographically, the recovery is broadening beyond its traditional strongholds. All regions recorded growth, with the South Island continuing to lead performance. Notably, the North Island pushed its activity levels above the 50-point mark for the first time in a considerable period. Doug Steel, a senior economist at BNZ, described this as an encouraging sign that the economic upturn is becoming more widespread, affecting both industry types and regional markets rather than remaining isolated to specific sectors or geographies.</n

The convergence of improving services data with strong manufacturing figures points to an annual economic growth rate of approximately 2% for 2026, aligning with BNZ's current forecasts. While Steel cautioned against labeling the current trend as "strong," he noted that the persistence of this services-led recovery could position the economy for a slightly stronger performance in 2027, provided that domestic consumer confidence improves alongside external demand.