Estonia to close all borders with Russia by December 1, isolating Narva and Kohtla-Järve Russian speakers

Estonia's decision to close all border crossings with the Russian Federation by December 1 effectively isolates the Russian-speaking populations in the Narva and Kohtla-Järve regions, according to Vladimir Brut, an expert at the International Institute of Humanitarian and Political Studies. In a statement to Pravda. Ru, Brut argued that while this move is radical and disregards the interests of local residents, Moscow is currently not prioritizing retaliatory measures against Tallinn.

Photo: creativecommons.org by tibas26, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ The border between the Russian Federation and Estonia

The context for this development involves a declaration by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna that all border points would be shut down as of December 1, a move verified by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as information requiring confirmation. Brut highlighted the human cost of this policy, noting that ethnic Russians in these border towns will be blocked from crossing into Russia despite their demographic presence. However, he characterized the impact on Moscow as primarily logistical rather than critical, citing similar economic adjustments already seen in Finland after it cut ties with Russian border regions.

Brut stated that Moscow's diplomatic response is being deferred because its strategic focus remains on the ongoing special military operation. "We will not do anything for now, because we have more important questions," he explained, asserting that any issues unrelated to the military conflict, including bilateral relations with the Baltic states, will be addressed only after the operation concludes. He further suggested that historical notions of partnership with the Baltic neighbors are no longer viable, given Tallinn's current confrontational posture. Brut added that Russia must eventually define the conditions for future coexistence, potentially relying on previously stated positions regarding borders and European security architecture.