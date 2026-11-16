German University Employment Ends 2025 with Structural Decline in Academic Staff

Employment at German universities and university hospitals ended 2025 with a net increase of 0.5%, adding approximately 3,700 positions, but this aggregate figure masks a significant structural shift. The growth was driven entirely by non-academic staff, while the number of scientific and academic employees declined by 1.4%.

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As of the end of 2025, a total of 809,400 individuals were employed in these institutions. In the non-academic sector, employment rose to 389,200, representing a 2.6% increase compared to 2024. This growth was primarily fueled by administrative staff, which grew by 3.0% to 129,700, and mid-level medical personnel in clinical settings, which increased by 3.2% to 93,500. Technical staff also saw a 1.0% rise, reaching 62,100.

In contrast, the scientific and teaching sector contracted from 426,200 employees in 2024 to 420,200 by the end of 2025. Against a backdrop of 2,864,200 students enrolled in the winter 2025/2026 semester, this reduction has increased the workload per instructor. The student-to-staff ratio rose to 6.8, up from 6.7 in the previous year.

Within the scientific and academic sector, the workforce is divided into two main groups. Thirty-two percent, or 135,200 individuals, are part-time personnel such as visiting professors, lecturers, and scientific assistants. The remaining 68%, totaling 284,900 staff members, are tenured or permanent employees, which includes 52,300 professors and 217,500 scientific and artistic workers.

While the number of professors increased slightly by 0.5%, the count of scientific and artistic workers remained largely stable.

Despite the stability in headcount for certain roles, job security remains a significant issue among permanent scientific staff. A majority, 65% (185,700 people), hold fixed-term contracts, whereas only 35% (99,300 people) have permanent, open-ended employment agreements. In terms of work hours, 61% of these permanent scientific employees (172,900) work full-time, while 39% (112,000) work part-time.