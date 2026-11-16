India pivots semiconductor strategy to build full industrial ecosystem beyond chip fabs

India is shifting its strategic focus in the semiconductor sector from a narrow reliance on fabrication plants (fabs) to the creation of a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India-the government's primary investment promotion and facilitation agency-has emphasised that establishing fabs and chip assembly units alone is insufficient for long-term sustainability.

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According to Rai, the objective is to move beyond the final stage of chip production and address the upstream supply chain. This involves attracting global companies that specialise in semiconductor equipment and materials, while simultaneously fostering domestic capabilities in the production of essential inputs. The strategy targets the domestic manufacturing of chemicals, industrial gases, minerals, wafers, and packaging materials, as well as passive components such as capacitors and resistors.

The logic behind this pivot is rooted in the technical reality of the industry: no single facility or country can meet total demand by operating a fab in isolation. By diversifying into the broader ecosystem-including equipment makers and memory component manufacturers-India aims to reduce its import dependency and ensure that the operational side of the semiconductor industry is supported by a robust, local supply network.