SK Hynix to invest $1.05 billion to strengthen South Korean semiconductor supply chain

South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix has announced a strategic investment of 1.4 trillion won (approximately $1.05 billion) over the next five years to bolster its domestic supply chain. The initiative is designed to reduce dependency on external sources and strengthen the ecosystem of materials, parts, and equipment suppliers as global competition in the AI chip market intensifies.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Excess of semiconductors

Central to this strategy is the establishment of the "Trinity Fab," a specialised testing facility located within the company's Yongin semiconductor cluster. The facility is intended to bridge the gap between laboratory development and commercial production by allowing smaller suppliers to validate their products in environments that mirror actual production lines.

The Trinity Fab is a joint venture involving SK Hynix, the South Korean central government, and local authorities. The total budget for the facility is 874.6 billion won, with the funding split as follows:

SK Hynix: 443.2 billion won

Central Government: 373.6 billion won

Local Governments: 57.7 billion won

Scheduled to open in May 2027, the facility will feature a 3,305-square-metre cleanroom equipped for critical semiconductor processes, including lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection. This infrastructure allows suppliers to evaluate materials and equipment using 12-inch wafers before full-scale deployment. To ensure the protection of intellectual property and commercially sensitive data, the facility will be managed by an independent non-profit foundation.

Beyond physical infrastructure, SK Hynix is implementing a comprehensive support framework covering four critical stages: research and development (R&D), testing, mass production, and sales. To mitigate the high risks associated with semiconductor innovation, the company will provide up to 50% of initial development costs in advance and will compensate suppliers for research efforts even if a project fails to reach its technical targets.

To address capital constraints for smaller subcontractors, SK Hynix is partnering with financial institutions to provide 2 trillion won in financing, backed by the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation. This is supplemented by low-interest loans and technical consultancy services aimed at lowering the entry barrier for small-scale tech firms into the high-end chip supply chain.

The Trinity Fab is the first phase of a broader industrial ambition in Yongin, where SK Hynix plans to invest a total of 600 trillion won to establish four major chip fabrication plants.