World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

SK Hynix to invest $1.05 billion to strengthen South Korean semiconductor supply chain

World

South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix has announced a strategic investment of 1.4 trillion won (approximately $1.05 billion) over the next five years to bolster its domestic supply chain. The initiative is designed to reduce dependency on external sources and strengthen the ecosystem of materials, parts, and equipment suppliers as global competition in the AI chip market intensifies.

Excess of semiconductors
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены
Excess of semiconductors

Central to this strategy is the establishment of the "Trinity Fab," a specialised testing facility located within the company's Yongin semiconductor cluster. The facility is intended to bridge the gap between laboratory development and commercial production by allowing smaller suppliers to validate their products in environments that mirror actual production lines.

The Trinity Fab is a joint venture involving SK Hynix, the South Korean central government, and local authorities. The total budget for the facility is 874.6 billion won, with the funding split as follows:

  • SK Hynix: 443.2 billion won
  • Central Government: 373.6 billion won
  • Local Governments: 57.7 billion won

Scheduled to open in May 2027, the facility will feature a 3,305-square-metre cleanroom equipped for critical semiconductor processes, including lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection. This infrastructure allows suppliers to evaluate materials and equipment using 12-inch wafers before full-scale deployment. To ensure the protection of intellectual property and commercially sensitive data, the facility will be managed by an independent non-profit foundation.

Beyond physical infrastructure, SK Hynix is implementing a comprehensive support framework covering four critical stages: research and development (R&D), testing, mass production, and sales. To mitigate the high risks associated with semiconductor innovation, the company will provide up to 50% of initial development costs in advance and will compensate suppliers for research efforts even if a project fails to reach its technical targets.

To address capital constraints for smaller subcontractors, SK Hynix is partnering with financial institutions to provide 2 trillion won in financing, backed by the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation. This is supplemented by low-interest loans and technical consultancy services aimed at lowering the entry barrier for small-scale tech firms into the high-end chip supply chain.

The Trinity Fab is the first phase of a broader industrial ambition in Yongin, where SK Hynix plans to invest a total of 600 trillion won to establish four major chip fabrication plants.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Business
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Health
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Popular
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss

New clinical data suggests that while standard gym routines provide baseline health, they may lack the specific mechanical force needed for bone renewal.

Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets
Your 'Good Enough' Sleep Might Be Hiding Chronic Fatigue Alexander Shtorm Kamchatkan Brown Bears vs. North American Grizzlies: Morphology and Behavior Marina Lebedeva Russia, China, and U.S. Plan Trilateral Summit Without Europe Andrey Mihayloff
Nature's grandest optical illusion: the truth about what lies beneath a polar bear's fur
COMAC C919-600 begins flight testing for high-altitude operations in China
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Last materials
SK Hynix to invest $1.05 billion to strengthen South Korean semiconductor supply chain
India and Egypt seek strategic fintech partnership to integrate cross-border payment systems
Dormant software bug caused 80% of Microsoft networking servers to fail during global outage
European Defence Ministries Shift Toward Sovereign AI to Reduce Reliance on Palantir
White House Confirms Trump Trilateral Meeting with Xi and Putin on Nuclear Reductions
Your 'Good Enough' Sleep Might Be Hiding Chronic Fatigue
Why the flu shot alone is not enough for those at high risk
Comb-Chase Flat Ironing: Technique, Heat Limits, and Structural Limits
2027 Bridal Trends: Structural Geometry Replaces Ornament in Wedding Dresses
A Strategic Approach to Post-40 Skincare
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.