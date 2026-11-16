India and Egypt seek strategic fintech partnership to integrate cross-border payment systems

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a strategic partnership between Indian and Egyptian fintech companies to develop integrated cross-border payment systems. Speaking at the Egypt-India Startup Forum in Cairo, Goyal emphasized that synchronizing digital payment infrastructures could significantly lower transaction costs and catalyze trade volumes between the two nations.

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The Minister highlighted the structural similarities between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Egypt's InstaPay, noting that both systems share a common vision of financial inclusion. He suggested that the co-creation of payment gateways, coupled with the recently launched framework for trade in local currencies, would remove traditional frictions in goods and services exchange, making digital payments more accessible and cost-effective across the Egyptian market.

Beyond financial technology, Goyal identified several critical sectors where joint innovation could yield scalable results. He specifically pointed to precision irrigation, desalination, and cold chain logistics as areas for immediate collaborative exploration. In the healthcare sector, he proposed the joint development of affordable diagnostics and medical devices, suggesting that a combined India-Egypt venture could serve as a primary supplier for the broader African and Asian markets.

Addressing the broader geopolitical economic landscape, the Minister advocated for the development of technology in diverse languages tailored for the Global South. This approach aims to ensure that technological advancements are not restricted by economic status or linguistic barriers.

Providing a snapshot of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape, Goyal noted that India now possesses the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 250,000 registered startups spanning 770 districts. He underlined the decentralization of this growth, stating that over half of these entities originate from non-metro areas. Furthermore, he highlighted the inclusive nature of this growth, noting that 48% of these startups have at least one woman founder or co-founder, contributing to the rise of over 130 unicorns within the last decade.

The proposal extends to government procurement and the facilitation of market entry for startups from both countries, aiming to transform bilateral relations from mere trade exchanges into a shared platform for technological and industrial co-innovation.