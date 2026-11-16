World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India and Egypt seek strategic fintech partnership to integrate cross-border payment systems

World

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a strategic partnership between Indian and Egyptian fintech companies to develop integrated cross-border payment systems. Speaking at the Egypt-India Startup Forum in Cairo, Goyal emphasized that synchronizing digital payment infrastructures could significantly lower transaction costs and catalyze trade volumes between the two nations.

Payment methods
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Payment methods

The Minister highlighted the structural similarities between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Egypt's InstaPay, noting that both systems share a common vision of financial inclusion. He suggested that the co-creation of payment gateways, coupled with the recently launched framework for trade in local currencies, would remove traditional frictions in goods and services exchange, making digital payments more accessible and cost-effective across the Egyptian market.

Beyond financial technology, Goyal identified several critical sectors where joint innovation could yield scalable results. He specifically pointed to precision irrigation, desalination, and cold chain logistics as areas for immediate collaborative exploration. In the healthcare sector, he proposed the joint development of affordable diagnostics and medical devices, suggesting that a combined India-Egypt venture could serve as a primary supplier for the broader African and Asian markets.

Addressing the broader geopolitical economic landscape, the Minister advocated for the development of technology in diverse languages tailored for the Global South. This approach aims to ensure that technological advancements are not restricted by economic status or linguistic barriers.

Providing a snapshot of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape, Goyal noted that India now possesses the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 250,000 registered startups spanning 770 districts. He underlined the decentralization of this growth, stating that over half of these entities originate from non-metro areas. Furthermore, he highlighted the inclusive nature of this growth, noting that 48% of these startups have at least one woman founder or co-founder, contributing to the rise of over 130 unicorns within the last decade.

The proposal extends to government procurement and the facilitation of market entry for startups from both countries, aiming to transform bilateral relations from mere trade exchanges into a shared platform for technological and industrial co-innovation.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Russia, China, and U.S. Plan Trilateral Summit Without Europe
World
Russia, China, and U.S. Plan Trilateral Summit Without Europe
Popular
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss

New clinical data suggests that while standard gym routines provide baseline health, they may lack the specific mechanical force needed for bone renewal.

Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets
Your 'Good Enough' Sleep Might Be Hiding Chronic Fatigue Alexander Shtorm Kamchatkan Brown Bears vs. North American Grizzlies: Morphology and Behavior Marina Lebedeva Russia, China, and U.S. Plan Trilateral Summit Without Europe Andrey Mihayloff
Nature's grandest optical illusion: the truth about what lies beneath a polar bear's fur
COMAC C919-600 begins flight testing for high-altitude operations in China
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Last materials
SK Hynix to invest $1.05 billion to strengthen South Korean semiconductor supply chain
India and Egypt seek strategic fintech partnership to integrate cross-border payment systems
Dormant software bug caused 80% of Microsoft networking servers to fail during global outage
European Defence Ministries Shift Toward Sovereign AI to Reduce Reliance on Palantir
White House Confirms Trump Trilateral Meeting with Xi and Putin on Nuclear Reductions
Your 'Good Enough' Sleep Might Be Hiding Chronic Fatigue
Why the flu shot alone is not enough for those at high risk
Comb-Chase Flat Ironing: Technique, Heat Limits, and Structural Limits
2027 Bridal Trends: Structural Geometry Replaces Ornament in Wedding Dresses
A Strategic Approach to Post-40 Skincare
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.