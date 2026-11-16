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Dormant software bug caused 80% of Microsoft networking servers to fail during global outage

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Microsoft has disclosed that more than 80 per cent of the servers within its networking gateway became unresponsive during the peak of a recent global outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 and Outlook services. According to the company, the failure was triggered by a dormant software defect introduced in July, which remained undetected for over three months.

Shortage of computing power. Server
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Shortage of computing power. Server

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents and Platform, detailed a three-pronged failure mechanism that led to the systemic collapse. The primary catalyst was a latent bug embedded in a specific update for the networking gateway servers. Notably, this defect was not present in general Windows deployments and had bypassed initial load testing because the vulnerability was more pronounced on modern hardware with higher processing core counts, whereas tests had focused on older, weaker hardware.

The operational trigger occurred approximately 15 hours before the outage when Microsoft Teams shifted traffic from an alternative gateway to the primary gateway, which also handles Exchange Online. While such shifts are standard procedure, this increased the load on an already compromised system. Compounding the issue, roughly 14 per cent of the gateway's total server capacity was already offline due to an unrelated incident from the previous day.

This combination of increased traffic and reduced capacity activated the July bug. As servers failed, Microsoft's automated traffic management systems attempted to reroute users to healthy endpoints. However, this redistribution of load created a cascading effect, overloading the remaining servers and triggering the same defect across the fleet. Within two hours, the failure spread globally, as internal safeguards designed to isolate segments of the gateway failed to contain the collapse.

The recovery process was significantly delayed by a "traffic storm" effect; servers returning to service were immediately slammed by a backlog of pending requests, causing them to crash again instantly. Because the problematic code had been in place since July, standard rapid-reversal tools were ineffective. Engineers were forced to manually isolate groups of servers, roll back the code to a previous stable version, and restart them in stages.

The impact was felt acutely across India, particularly within the aviation and financial sectors. Major carriers including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air reported disruptions to their email-based customer support systems. While flight operations remained unaffected, Air India had to temporarily reroute email services to maintain passenger communications. Financial services firms also reported interruptions in client interactions and access to critical research reports.

The outage primarily hit services dependent on Exchange Online, with Outlook web and desktop applications becoming inaccessible. Data from Downdetector indicated over 1.3 lakh reports of issues, with the disruption spanning 72 to 74 countries. Microsoft has committed to releasing a full post-incident review later this week.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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