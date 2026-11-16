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Guyana grants 183 educators duty-free vehicle concessions

World » Americas » Guyana

The Government of Guyana has granted duty-free concessions to 183 educators, as announced by Minister of Education Sonia Parag on Sunday. The move, made on behalf of President Dr Irfaan Ali, is part of a broader institutional effort to provide tangible welfare support to teachers in recognition of their contributions to national development.

Teacher with a bouquet
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Teacher with a bouquet

These concessions are executed under the 2024-2026 multi-year agreement signed on August 21, 2024, between the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers' Union (GTU). This specific agreement mandates a 50 per cent increase in the number of concessions granted to eligible educators compared to previous cycles, following a similar allocation for 187 teachers in 2025.

Terms of Eligibility and Scope

The concessions primarily facilitate the importation of motor vehicles with engine capacities up to 1,800cc. To accommodate geographical challenges, the instrument allows educators in riverine communities to access concessions for outboard engines up to 75 horsepower, while those stationed in hinterland areas are eligible for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

Eligibility is strictly determined by the educator's rank and length of service. Heads and deputy heads/principals of Grade A and B institutions qualify upon appointment or when three years remain before retirement. For Grade C, D, and E institutions, head teachers and administrators become eligible after three years in their current position or within three years of retirement.

Further provisions extend to senior masters, mistresses, heads of departments, and specific lecturers at technical, craft, and Cyril Potter College of Education institutions, who qualify after six years of service, provided they have at least three years remaining before retirement. Additionally, the agreement ensures that any educator holding a substantive appointment as a senior master or higher who is within three years of retirement and has never previously received a duty-free concession is entitled to the benefit.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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