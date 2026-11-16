Body of 13-year-old found in Mahaicony canal after eight-day search

Authorities in the Mahaica-Berbice region have confirmed the discovery of the body of 13-year-old Aria Roopnaran, who had been missing since November 7. Her remains were found floating in a canal at Zealand Rice Field, Mahaicony, on Sunday morning, concluding an eight-day search operation that began after she left her home to purchase food.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by rheins, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ 呀诺达雨林公园中的人工湖 - A Pond in Yanoda Rainforest Tourism Zone - 2010.02 - panoramio

Police from Region Five responded to a report of a body in the water at approximately 09:50 h. The remains were transported to Mahaicony Hospital, where death was pronounced, before being transferred to a funeral home for a post-mortem examination (PME). The PME is the formal procedure underway to determine the cause of death; investigators have not yet issued a final finding on the manner or cause of the teenager's demise.

Carolina Roopnaran, Aria's mother, identified her daughter by specific items of clothing, including pants, a belt, and sandals, as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. At approximately 17:30 h on November 7, Aria was last seen entering a light-blue Canter truck with a brown stripe while heading toward Cottage Village. The mother stated she witnessed the interaction from a vantage point near the roadway but did not immediately report the incident, believing the driver was a known local resident who frequently conducted business in the area.

Aria's father, Anthony Austin, expressed his belief that his daughter was subjected to sexual assault and homicide. These statements remain personal accusations and have not been substantiated by forensic evidence or police confirmation. The investigating officers have indicated that CCTV cameras located near the discovery site are being reviewed as part of the ongoing inquiry. They have emphasized that the post-mortem examination is essential to establishing the facts of the case.

This incident follows the October recovery of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran from the Waterloo Main Canal. In that separate matter, Jaikarran's father was charged with murder and remanded to prison. For Aria Roopnaran, the investigation continues, with no individual currently charged or identified by authorities as responsible for her death.