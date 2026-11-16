Supreme Court of India dismisses Twinstar appeal in Videocon insolvency case

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed appeals against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to remand Twinstar Technologies' ₹2,962-crore resolution plan for 13 Videocon group companies back to the lenders. This ruling reinforces the authority of the appellate tribunal to challenge resolution plans that fail statutory compliance or unfairly prejudice creditor payouts.

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The core of the dispute lies in the scale of the financial loss imposed on lenders. Against admitted liabilities of approximately ₹65,000 crore, the Twinstar proposal offered a mere ₹2,962 crore, implying a haircut of over 95%. While the plan had initially secured approval from lenders holding 95.09% of the Committee of Creditors' (CoC) voting share, the magnitude of the loss-nearly ₹62,000 crore-prompted legal challenges from the Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI, and SIDBI.

The NCLAT had previously overturned the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval on two critical grounds. First, the plan violated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) regarding payments to dissenting financial creditors. Specifically, the tribunal ruled that dissenting lenders cannot be coerced into accepting non-convertible debentures redeemable after five years when the Code mandates monetary payments.

Second, the NCLAT identified a failure in statutory compliance, noting that the proposal lacked the necessary approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) before the CoC had cleared the plan. The tribunal clarified that the "commercial wisdom" of the CoC does not override the requirement to meet legal and regulatory mandates.

By upholding the NCLAT's order, the Supreme Court has signaled that resolution plans cannot be rubber-stamped if they contain fundamental flaws in distribution mechanisms or bypass statutory clearances. The case now returns to the lenders for reconsideration, placing the focus back on whether a viable recovery can be structured that adheres to the IBC's strict framework for creditor protection.