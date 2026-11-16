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Uzbekistan Road Projects: $282 Million Invested in A380 Corridor Reconstruction

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

In the Karakalpakstan Republic of Uzbekistan, a comprehensive modernization of road infrastructure has begun, driven by a combination of international financing and local budget allocations. The physical core of this effort involves reconstructing specific segments of federal highways and repairing local roads to address wear and tear, with projects currently in the construction and commissioning stages.

Road repair
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Road repair

Reconstructing the A380 International Corridor

The most significant physical intervention is the reconstruction of the A380 Guzar — Bukhara — Nukus — Beineu highway. A key project, implemented with the participation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), targets the 92-kilometer section between kilometer 581 and 673. This segment passes through the territories of Turtkul, Ullikala, and Beruniy districts.

The total cost of this specific 92-kilometer reconstruction is documented at $233.1 million. The infrastructure upgrade includes the maintenance or rebuilding of 25 bridges and 14 road passages. Construction and installation works on this section have already commenced.

Adjacent to this, another ADB-funded project is underway for the 25-kilometer stretch from kilometer 673 to 698 of the same A380 route. This section is being reconstructed with a cement-concrete surface. The project value is $48.7 million, and works are continuing with the objective of handing the object over for use by the end of the year.

Local Road Networks and Financial Allocation

Parallel to the major highway works, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is financing the full repair of 328.1 kilometers of locally significant public roads across the Karakalpakstan Republic. This program covers 14 districts, including Amudarya, Beruniy, Turtkul, Ullikala, Chimbay, Kegeyli, Nukus, Taxtakopir, Qora-Uzak, Qanlikul, Shumanay, Qonqirotd, Moynaq, and Xo'jayli.

The primary technical goals of this phase are to improve the technical condition of local asphalt surfaces, enhance connectivity between settlements, and increase traffic safety. The project is divided into four lots. Tenders have been concluded, contractors identified, and repair works have started on the designated objects.

For the current fiscal year, 110 billion som has been allocated from local sources for the reconstruction of four additional road infrastructure objects. These include:

  • Reconstruction of the A380 highway section between kilometer 698 and 723.
  • Reconstruction of a 5-kilometer segment of the 4R176 "Nukus — Chimbay — Taxtakopir" road.
  • Reconstruction of a road passage located at the 787-kilometer mark of the A380 highway.
  • Reconstruction of a bridge on the D231 "Qonqirotd — Moynaq" road, spanning an 11.8-kilometer section.

Construction and installation works are actively ongoing for these four objects.

Completed Sections and Regional Programs

One physical component of the network has reached its final stage of construction. Works on the 0-11 kilometer section of the 4R174 "Nukus — Xo'jayli" road are fully completed. The project is currently in the documentation phase for formal acceptance into service.

Region-specific funding drives further repairs. In Qonqirotd district, 30.5534 billion som was allocated for road improvement. By the reporting period, construction and repair works worth 29.2702 billion som have been executed. In Chimbay district, 9.2 billion som was allocated for infrastructure improvement, and works have begun.

Hard-to-Access Areas Initiative

Under the program for developing hard-to-access areas, 91.342 billion som has been allocated for the repair of 74 kilometers of public roads in Qanlikul, Shumanay, Moynaq, and Bozattov districts. Additionally, under the hard-to-access localities program, funds have been directed toward the repair of 20.3 kilometers of roads, indicating a targeted approach to maintaining connectivity in regions with heavier logistical challenges.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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