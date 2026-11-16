Philippine Statistics Authority confirms 833,000 residents lived below poverty line in 2025

More than 833,000 individuals in Central Visayas lived below the poverty threshold in 2025, according to the latest official statistics released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Region 7. The data indicates that nearly 156,000 families in the region remained in poverty, reflecting a poverty incidence of 12.1 percent among individuals and 8.7 percent among families.

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Wilma Perante, the officer-in-charge of PSA 7, presented these figures on November 16, 2026, at a hotel in Cebu City. The statistics translate to approximately 12 out of every 100 residents and nine out of every 100 households in the region living below the minimum standard for basic needs.

Disparities between provinces remained evident in the 2025 data. Bohol recorded a higher poverty incidence than Cebu, with 15.6 percent of its population and 11 percent of its families below the poverty line. In comparison, Cebu posted a poverty incidence of 11.2 percent among individuals and 8.2 percent among families.

The figures also establish the economic baseline for survival in the region. A family of five required a minimum monthly income of P14,476 in 2025 to cover its essential food and non-food requirements.