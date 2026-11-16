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Congressional Democrats challenge administration over $11 billion in unspent aviation safety funds

World » Americas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights nationwide on November 13, 2026, due to a critical failure in the legacy air traffic control network during a contractor-led upgrade. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights had been cancelled and over 8,000 flights involving the U. S. were delayed, according to FlightAware. com. The disruption stems from a technical malfunction identified by U. S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as excessive data flooding caused by the transition from legacy copper wiring to fiber-optic cables. The FAA attributes the incident to a maintenance error by federal contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc., specifically at a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The baggage claim area at the airport
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The baggage claim area at the airport

L3Harris, which was replacing sections of old copper wire with new fiber-optic cables as part of a broader modernization effort, stated that it has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion. The company confirmed it is supporting the FAA's investigation into the conditions that led to the ground stop, noting that safety and reliability remain its highest priorities. Secretary Duffy explained that the legacy equipment became overloaded, disrupting communications and forcing the national shutdown. He projected that normal operations would resume by the end of Monday, citing the time required for airlines to reposition aircraft and crews that were out of their expected locations due to the initial ground stop.

The incident has intensified political debate over funding for the aging air traffic control infrastructure. President Trump called on Congress to approve additional emergency funding, arguing that the necessary work should be done comprehensively rather than in increments. He stated, "We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve.” This follows a $12.5 billion appropriation by Congress in 2025 for air traffic control safety system upgrades. However, Secretary Duffy and the White House requested $50 billion in emergency funding on Friday, claiming the network has been neglected for decades and requires significant investment to ensure future resilience.

Congressional Democrats challenged the administration's request for more funds, citing incomplete spending of the already appropriated amounts. Representatives André Carson of Indiana and Rick Larsen of Washington, members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, noted that while Congress approved $12.5 billion, the administration had only obligated $4.3 billion and spent $1 billion fifteen months later. They questioned the need for additional funding given that $8 billion remained unobligated and $11 billion unspent, urging the administration to explain why more money is required despite the existing appropriations.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, emphasized that while understanding the root cause is essential, the response highlighted the competence of air traffic controllers. He stated that the incident was an unpredictable event for which no one can be fully prepared, yet it demonstrated the capability of controllers to manage a nationwide shutdown of the airspace system while working with unreliable equipment. The association encouraged ongoing efforts to understand the failure and ensure that policies, practices, and mitigation plans are strictly followed in the future.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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