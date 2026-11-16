Peru Blocks 26,000 Units of Defective Chinese Saline After Sealing Failures in Hospitals

Peru's healthcare system is grappling with a quality control failure involving four batches of imported saline solution (0.9% sodium chloride) that failed safety inspections. The defect stems from sealing issues in containers manufactured by Shijiazhuang N.° 4 Pharmaceutical in China, which caused leaks when connected to patients. The products were procured by the Ministry of Health through the National Center for Strategic Resource Supply (CENARES) and distributed to clinics, where the mechanical failures were identified during actual clinical use.

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The initial warning came from staff at the National Institute for Child Health in San Borja, where nurses observed abnormal behavior in the solution during procedures and insisted on functional testing. Official correspondence, specifically letter N.° 01253-2026 dated July 22, 2026, addressed to Deputy Minister Henry Alfonso Rebas Iparraigué, indicates that quality concerns had already arisen as early as June 11. Subsequent inspections by the National Quality Control Center (INS) confirmed that the products did not meet the requirements of the U. S. Pharmacopeia USP-2026, citing specific complaints regarding the reliability of the piercing systems and poor bottle sealing.

Defective batches were identified in six major facilities, including the Hipólito Unaney National Hospital, the San-Rosa Clinic, the San-Bartolome Maternal and Child Institute, and regional centers in Huancayo and the regional oncology institute (IREN Centro). Omar Neira, an industry expert, noted that while sanitary registration exists, it does not guarantee that every specific batch meets strict standards, emphasizing the need for rigorous post-marketing surveillance and the immediate withdrawal of substandard series to protect patient lives.

To date, CENARES has blocked more than 26,000 units of the product across three regions. The importer, Alkofarma E. I. R. L., has confirmed its readiness to replace the non-conforming goods, and the process of removing the affected batches from hospitals is ongoing.