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Putin, Trump, and Xi Meet in Shenzhen for Unstructured Trilateral Summit

World

Leaders of Russia, China, and the United States are set to meet in Shenzhen on November 19. Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping will convene on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC summit, a trilateral engagement confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation is licensed under public domain
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

The format of the meeting is notable for the absence of a pre-agreed agenda. According to the Financial Times, this departure from protocol is atypical for Beijing, where Xi Jinping usually defines the structure and content of negotiations in advance. By forgoing a rigid regulatory framework, the initiative shifts decision-making power from diplomatic staff to the heads of state, allowing them to determine discussion topics in real time.

Despite the shared platform, the specific interests of the three nations diverge significantly, making concrete agreements unlikely. Washington's primary focus is on nuclear arms control and non-proliferation, with the goal of initiating a tripartite dialogue. Moscow, the initiative's originator, seeks to discuss conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing, meanwhile, prioritizes global stability and aims to maintain neutrality regarding the Ukrainian crisis while avoiding direct involvement.

Tensions are expected to center on strategic deterrence and regional conflicts. The U. S. intends to raise the issue of limiting China's nuclear arsenal, a topic Beijing has previously declined to discuss. The Ukrainian crisis remains a point of contention; while the meeting was proposed by the Kremlin during a phone call between Putin and Trump on October 9, sources close to the Financial Times indicate that China seeks to distance itself from detailed deliberations on the settlement process. Da Wei, a professor at Tsinghua University, suggests that Xi Jinping will likely steer the conversation toward broad issues of global stability, sidestepping specific discussions on arms control and the situation in Ukraine.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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