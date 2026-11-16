Morocco ranks sixth globally for new OECD migration flows according to latest 2026 data

Between 2020 and 2024, more than 500,000 Moroccan citizens acquired nationality in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. According to the "International Migration Outlook 2026" report, 508,000 Moroccans were naturalized during this period, an 18.7% increase compared to the 428,000 recorded in the previous five-year cycle (2015-2019).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyle Taylor from London, 84 Countries, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Marrakech

Migratory flows to OECD members continued to rise in 2024, with 217,000 Moroccans relocating to these countries, a 7% increase from the previous year. This trend placed Morocco in sixth position globally among source countries for new migrants to the OECD, surpassing Cuba, Romania, Pakistan, and Venezuela.

Spain remains the primary destination. In 2024, the country received 133,100 new migrants from Morocco, up from 123,500 the prior year. By 2025, the Moroccan-born population in Spain reached 1.166 million, an increase of nearly 466,000 over the last decade. Morocco now ranks as the second-largest source of new arrivals in Spain, after Colombia, and accounts for the largest share of foreign residents, representing 12% of the total migrant population (approximately 9.5 million people).

In other European nations, the distribution of Moroccan residents is as follows.

France: 17,200 Moroccans arrived in 2024. By 2025, the Moroccan-born population stood at 1.136 million, comprising 12% of the foreign resident population.

17,200 Moroccans arrived in 2024. By 2025, the Moroccan-born population stood at 1.136 million, comprising 12% of the foreign resident population. Italy: Inflow reached 24,500 in 2024, with the total number of Moroccan residents reaching 508,000 by 2025.

Inflow reached 24,500 in 2024, with the total number of Moroccan residents reaching 508,000 by 2025. Belgium: Morocco remains the top country of origin for migrants, accounting for 10% in 2025. The Moroccan population grew from 208,100 in 2015 to 249,000 a decade later.

Morocco remains the top country of origin for migrants, accounting for 10% in 2025. The Moroccan population grew from 208,100 in 2015 to 249,000 a decade later. Netherlands: The Moroccan-born community numbered 177,300 by 2025.

Naturalization processes in 2024 were uneven across these countries. Spain led in the number of passports issued, with 42,910 Moroccans naturalized, although this figure was lower than in 2022 (55,463) and 2023 (54,027). In Italy, 27,638 Moroccans acquired citizenship, followed by 14,454 in France, 5,647 in Belgium, and 2,677 in the Netherlands.

Concurrently, applications for political asylum have decreased. In Spain, such requests fell by 27.6%, from 4,020 in 2024 to 2,910 in 2025. A sharp decline was observed in Austria, where applications dropped to 145 in 2025 from 6,800 in 2023. Similar downward trends appeared in Slovenia (from 5,745 in 2022 to 2,415 in 2024) and Switzerland (1,005 applications in 2024 versus 1,245 the previous year). Exceptions include Bulgaria, where Moroccans became the largest group of asylum seekers (approximately 1,000 in 2025), and the Netherlands, where applications slightly increased from 605 to 670.

The OECD report highlights a structural shift: while permanent migration to OECD countries declined by 1.6% in 2025, demand for temporary and seasonal labor has grown. The total number of temporary work permits in OECD countries reached 2.2 million by 2025, a 19% increase above pre-pandemic levels. Moroccan citizens remain active participants in these programs, particularly in the agricultural sector, amid European strategies to attract both seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals in healthcare and technology.